Style Files: Gwyneth Paltrow by hellofashion.com / 01 August 2014 It was all eyes on Gwyneth as she showed off her incredible figure in a pale pink top-and-flares ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. We're kind of obsessed with this look... Read more about: Gwyneth Paltrow Style Files Celebrity Style Wow. This is one of our favourite Gwyneth looks to date - she really suits a jumpsuit and this look is just stunning. Photo: © Getty Images It's a bold move, pairing a white coat over a grey full-length gown. But it works, and she looks awesome. Photo: © Getty Images Playing around with colour coordination. Photo: © Getty Images One of our all-time favourite Oscars looks, Gwyneth hit the ball out of the park with this pale pink Ralph & Russo confection. Photo: © Getty Images A total red carpet stunner in this shimmering beauty of a dress. Photo: © Getty Images The stunning star dazzled in this black velvet dress with diamond detailing. Photo: © Getty Images Going over to the dark side for a Crème de la Mer event. Photo: © Getty Images The actress is a fan of white, often rocking the hue on the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her long, toned legs in a black minidress. Photo: © Getty Images Oh so chic in a matching Chanel tweed suit. Photo: © Getty Images White hot at an Oscars party. Simple yet oh so chic... Photo: © Getty Images Pulling off a daring dress in style. Photo: © Getty Images Putting her endless pins on display in a bright purple mini. Photo: © Getty Images Not scared of making a style statement, Gwyneth dazzles in this bright fuschia satin gown. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her tan in a white slip dress... Photo: © Getty Images Making a style statement in this floral jumpsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads in this stunning pink sequin number. Photo: © Getty Images Giving a glimpse of midriff in this electric blue cutout dress. Photo: © Getty Images