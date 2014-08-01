Style Files: Gwyneth Paltrow

It was all eyes on Gwyneth as she showed off her incredible figure in a pale pink top-and-flares ensemble from Emilia Wickstead. We're kind of obsessed with this look...

 

Wow. This is one of our favourite Gwyneth looks to date - she really suits a jumpsuit and this look is just stunning.

 Photo: © Getty Images

It's a bold move, pairing a white coat over a grey full-length gown. But it works, and she looks awesome.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Playing around with colour coordination.

 Photo: © Getty Images

One of our all-time favourite Oscars looks, Gwyneth hit the ball out of the park with this pale pink Ralph & Russo confection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A total red carpet stunner in this shimmering beauty of a dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The stunning star dazzled in this black velvet dress with diamond detailing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Going over to the dark side for a Crème de la Mer event.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The actress is a fan of white, often rocking the hue on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her long, toned legs in a black minidress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Oh so chic in a matching Chanel tweed suit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

White hot at an Oscars party.

 

Simple yet oh so chic...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Pulling off a daring dress in style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Putting her endless pins on display in a bright purple mini.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Not scared of making a style statement, Gwyneth dazzles in this bright fuschia satin gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her tan in a white slip dress...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Making a style statement in this floral jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads in this stunning pink sequin number.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Giving a glimpse of midriff in this electric blue cutout dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images