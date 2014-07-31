Style Files: Camilla Belle by hellofashion.com / 31 July 2014 Camilla Belle is often praised for her style thanks to her often daring and unexpected sartorial choices. Take a look back at some of her best fashion moments - including her headturning appearance in these striking tiered trousers. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Camilla Belle Style Files The actress wowed in this vibrant Marc Jacobs mini dress. Photo: © Rex Camilla looks effortlessly chic in the summer heat in a black midi dress and sandals. Photo: © Rex Channelling a laidback festival vibe in a red Tory Burch dress and studded ankle boots. Photo: © Rex A silver clutch and heels are the perfect accessories for Camilla's Monique Lhuillier dress. Photo: © Rex Making a glamorous red carpet appearance in Carolina Herrera. Photo: © Rex The 30-year-old looks sophisticated in a floral print shift dress and nude strappy heels at The Danish Girl premiere. Photo: © PA Camilla turns heads in a bold floral print shift dress. Photo: © PA The actress cut a striking figure in a colourful gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in 2015. Photo: © PA We love Camilla's off-the-shoulder painted floral gown from The Art of Elysiums Eight Haeven Gala. Photo: © PA Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images