Style Files: Camilla Belle

1-Camilla-Belle-Osman

Camilla Belle is often praised for her style thanks to her often daring and unexpected sartorial choices. Take a look back at some of her best fashion moments - including her headturning appearance in these striking tiered trousers.

 Photo: © Rex

2-Camilla-Belle-Marc-Jacobs

The actress wowed in this vibrant Marc Jacobs mini dress.

3-Camilla-Belle

Camilla looks effortlessly chic in the summer heat in a black midi dress and sandals.

4-Camilla-Belle-Tory-Burch

Channelling a laidback festival vibe in a red Tory Burch dress and studded ankle boots.

5-Camilla-Belle-Monique-Lhuiller

A silver clutch and heels are the perfect accessories for Camilla's Monique Lhuillier dress.

6-Camilla-Belle-Carolina-Herrera

Making a glamorous red carpet appearance in Carolina Herrera.

8-Camilla-Belle

The 30-year-old looks sophisticated in a floral print shift dress and nude strappy heels at The Danish Girl premiere.

7-Camilla-Belle

Camilla turns heads in a bold floral print shift dress.

9-Camilla-Belle

The actress cut a striking figure in a colourful gown at the Elton John AIDS Foundation gala in 2015.

10-Camilla-Belle

We love Camilla's off-the-shoulder painted floral gown from The Art of Elysiums Eight Haeven Gala.

