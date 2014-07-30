Style Files: Lauren Conrad

As our favourite ever reality TV star turns 30, we take a look back at some of her best looks...

Proving all-black is far from boring.

 

White hot as she closes her LC Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show.

 

Simply stunning in a canary yellow maxidress.

 

Channelling her signature simple but chic style.

 

Showing off her toned and tanned pins in a skater dress.

 

Lauren is a fan of the barely-there heels made famous by Hollywood stars.

 

Nailing off-duty style as she heads to the airport.

 

Showing off an elegant look with a pussybow blouse and court shoes.

 

Every inch the laidback California girl on a night out.

 

Never afraid to wear bold colours, Lauren wore a gorgeous blue dress for an event in Miami.

Lauren often opts for girly outfits, and looked pretty in pink for an event in Hollywood.

Adding a pop of colour to her outfit by teaming her beige shorts with an orange top.

Lauren showed off her stunning figure in this floral dress.

With her trademark blonde waves swept to the side, Lauren was the epitome of chic in a little black dress with polka dot detail.

Rocking a dazzling dress for The Hills finale party.

Lauren opted for a more vampy look at an event in New York in this striking black dress.

Looking gorgeous in a black leather dress at a book signing for her bestselling novel Starstruck.

Lauren opted for a cute bright orange dress at a book signing.

The Hills' star was the epitome of chic at a polo event in a cream dress, matching her shoes to her nude Chanel bag.

Launching a Minnie Mouse collection - and rocking the ears, of course!

Even casual in black LC looks chic.

Radiant in yellow, Lauren owns the red carpet.

It's a simple little black midi dress, but the star looks amazing!

In white lace for one of her book launches.

Looking sophisticated in a floral midi dress.

