Style Files: Lauren Conrad by hellofashion.com / 30 July 2014 As our favourite ever reality TV star turns 30, we take a look back at some of her best looks... Proving all-black is far from boring. Read more about: Lauren Conrad Style Files Fashion White hot as she closes her LC Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week show. Simply stunning in a canary yellow maxidress. Channelling her signature simple but chic style. Showing off her toned and tanned pins in a skater dress. Lauren is a fan of the barely-there heels made famous by Hollywood stars. Nailing off-duty style as she heads to the airport. Showing off an elegant look with a pussybow blouse and court shoes. Every inch the laidback California girl on a night out. Never afraid to wear bold colours, Lauren wore a gorgeous blue dress for an event in Miami. Photo: © Getty Images Lauren often opts for girly outfits, and looked pretty in pink for an event in Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Adding a pop of colour to her outfit by teaming her beige shorts with an orange top. Photo: © Getty Images Lauren showed off her stunning figure in this floral dress. Photo: © Getty Images With her trademark blonde waves swept to the side, Lauren was the epitome of chic in a little black dress with polka dot detail. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a dazzling dress for The Hills finale party. Photo: © Getty Images Lauren opted for a more vampy look at an event in New York in this striking black dress. Photo: © Getty Images Looking gorgeous in a black leather dress at a book signing for her bestselling novel Starstruck. Photo: © Getty Images Lauren opted for a cute bright orange dress at a book signing. Photo: © Getty Images The Hills' star was the epitome of chic at a polo event in a cream dress, matching her shoes to her nude Chanel bag. Photo: © Getty Images Launching a Minnie Mouse collection - and rocking the ears, of course! Photo: © Getty Images Even casual in black LC looks chic. Photo: © Getty Images Radiant in yellow, Lauren owns the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images It's a simple little black midi dress, but the star looks amazing! Photo: © Getty Images In white lace for one of her book launches. Photo: © Getty Images Looking sophisticated in a floral midi dress. Photo: © Getty Images