Style Files: Taylor Swift

Bleached hair and an on-trend choker add a nineties twist to Taylor's red carpet look.

Taylor, is that you? The Bad Blood singer was almost unrecognisable in her edgy ensemble at the Met Gala.

Taylor's freshly bleached hair allowed her to experiment with a cool grunge aesthetic - ripped jeans and a checked flannel shirt complete the look.

The 26-year-old's style evolution continued at the iHeartRadio Awards, where Taylor wowed in a figure-hugging sequin jumpsuit.

This plunging black maxi with thigh high split marked a change to Taylor's typical red carpet style.

A bold red lip and platform boots add an edge to Taylor's off-duty look.

Showing off her killer figure and a new 'do in a bold colour block bandeau top and skirt at the Grammys.

Dazzling in gold sequins at the MTV Awards.

 

Showing off her signature ladylike style on an outing in New York.

 

Rocking a cutout flared jumpsuit at the Billboard Awards.

 

Showing off her slim frame in a black cutout sparkly minidress.

 

Wowing in a flame-hued floor-sweeping gown at the Brit awards.

 

Slicking back her blonde locks to let her gorgeous green gown take centre stage.

 

Tapping into the 'mullet dress' trend at the Grammy awards.

 

Making monochrome magic.

 

Adding sparkle to her ensemble with a gold baroque-style skirt.

 

Taking the Victoria's Secret pink carpet by storm in this white and silver gown.

 

Outfit change! Rocking a minidress for a second turn on the pink carpet.

 

Taylor loves a good crop top - she can even turn one into an evening gown!

 

Adding curves to her petite frame with a peplum silhouette.

 

Arriving at the MTV video awards in a daring pale blue bodysuit.

 

Showing off her ladylike style in a black and pink gown.

 

Pairing her tan with a crop top and mini skirt look.

 

Pretty in pale pink at the Met Ball.

 

Dazzling in silver sequins at the Grammy awards.

 

Showing off her incredibly long legs in a gold minidress.

 

Taylor showed off her stunning figure in a navy blue body con gown for the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards.

The country singer perfected summer chic on a day out in New York with a stylish mint dress which she paired with bright heels and a nude bag.

Wowing on the 2013 CMA Awards red carpet in a glamorous red gown.

Heading to a Winter gala in London in 2013, the Love Story singer wowed in a princess-esque dress.

Taylor wore a stunning sequinned gown for the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, where she famously was interrupted by Kanye West during her acceptance speech for Best Female Video.

For the 2014 Golden Globes, Taylor opted for a striking pink and black gown.

Despite often opting for glamorous dresses, at the 2014 Country Music Awards the singer wore a stylish crop top and skirt combo.

Taylor rocked a little black dress at an event in 2010, adding a girly twist with lace and sequinned detail.

Taking home more Grammy awards than she could carry in 2010, Taylor opted for a stunning midnight blue sequinned gown.

Never afraid to go for a pop of colour, Taylor looked stunning in a royal blue sequinned dress at the 2013 Billboard music awards.

