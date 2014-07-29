Style Files: Cheryl

Cheryl wowed at the launch of her fragrance Storm Flower in a stunning bridal-esque gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl looked stunning at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in a strapless Monique L'huillier gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking chic in a cream and white ensemble for the 2014 X Factor auditions in Edinburgh.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking pretty in pink at the Pride of Britain awards in 2011.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The former Girls Aloud singer donned some statement heels and a pale peach embellished dress for a film premiere.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Fight for this Love singer looked elegant in an all-white ensemble at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a statement necklace and monochrome outfit at the 2014 X Factor London auditions.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl showed off her stunning figure in a little black dress at the National Television Awards in 2011.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of casual chic, Cheryl was spotted leaving the BBC Radio 1 studios.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Channelling gothic-chic, Cheryl looked stunning a burgundy embellished dress at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the 2014 Pride of Britain awards, Cheryl stunned in blue lace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her chic work wardrobe, Cheryl added some edge with her leather trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking cute and trendy while fulfilling her duties as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl stole the show at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Simply stunning!

 Photo: © Getty Images

At The X Factor auditions, Cheryl gave a nod to the '60s and was playful in print.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her enviable pins, Cheryl's pink dress clung to her curves in all the right places.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl kept things simple in a black crop top and matching trousers.

 Photo: © Getty Images

She payed homage to that tattoo with this rose-printed mini dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The former Girls Aloud singer is seriously glam in this jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Teaming up with her ex-band mates, Cheryl looked amazing blue velvet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Covering up and keeping warm in casual fitting knitwear.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cheryl and Nicola Roberts step out to support Kimberley Walsh at Elf: The Musical.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For an event honouring boss Simon Cowell, Cheryl showed off her pins with a daring thigh high split.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Getting back to the music at the Brit Awards 2016, Cheryl oozed sophistication in lemon lace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Making her red carpet debut with new beau Liam Payne, Cheryl looked happier than ever in pale pink.

 Photo: © Getty Images