Style Files: Cheryl by hellofashion.com / 29 July 2014 Cheryl wowed at the launch of her fragrance Storm Flower in a stunning bridal-esque gown. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Cheryl Cole Cheryl Fernandez Versini Style Files Cheryl looked stunning at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival in a strapless Monique L'huillier gown. Photo: © Getty Images Looking chic in a cream and white ensemble for the 2014 X Factor auditions in Edinburgh. Photo: © Getty Images Looking pretty in pink at the Pride of Britain awards in 2011. Photo: © Getty Images The former Girls Aloud singer donned some statement heels and a pale peach embellished dress for a film premiere. Photo: © Getty Images The Fight for this Love singer looked elegant in an all-white ensemble at the 2011 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a statement necklace and monochrome outfit at the 2014 X Factor London auditions. Photo: © Getty Images Cheryl showed off her stunning figure in a little black dress at the National Television Awards in 2011. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of casual chic, Cheryl was spotted leaving the BBC Radio 1 studios. Photo: © Getty Images Channelling gothic-chic, Cheryl looked stunning a burgundy embellished dress at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images At the 2014 Pride of Britain awards, Cheryl stunned in blue lace. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her chic work wardrobe, Cheryl added some edge with her leather trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Looking cute and trendy while fulfilling her duties as a brand ambassador for L'Oreal. Photo: © Getty Images Cheryl stole the show at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. Simply stunning! Photo: © Getty Images At The X Factor auditions, Cheryl gave a nod to the '60s and was playful in print. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviable pins, Cheryl's pink dress clung to her curves in all the right places. Photo: © Getty Images Cheryl kept things simple in a black crop top and matching trousers. Photo: © Getty Images She payed homage to that tattoo with this rose-printed mini dress. Photo: © Getty Images The former Girls Aloud singer is seriously glam in this jumpsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Teaming up with her ex-band mates, Cheryl looked amazing blue velvet. Photo: © Getty Images Covering up and keeping warm in casual fitting knitwear. Photo: © Getty Images Cheryl and Nicola Roberts step out to support Kimberley Walsh at Elf: The Musical. Photo: © Getty Images For an event honouring boss Simon Cowell, Cheryl showed off her pins with a daring thigh high split. Photo: © Getty Images Getting back to the music at the Brit Awards 2016, Cheryl oozed sophistication in lemon lace. Photo: © Getty Images Making her red carpet debut with new beau Liam Payne, Cheryl looked happier than ever in pale pink. Photo: © Getty Images