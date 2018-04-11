Wow, Sam Faiers' fashion brand All Bits London is seeing huge success only one year after launching. The label, co-owned by The Mummy Diaries star and her partner Paul Knightley, is reportedly due to turnover a huge £1.8million this year. The Mail Online reveals that the brand has grown at a speedy rate, with the help of reality stars such as Chloe Lewis and Megan McKenna showcasing the range on Instagram. Sam, who is mum to Paul, age two, and Rosie, five months has got the working mum thing nailed as she juggles motherhood, a successful TV show and fashion line.

The Mail reports that Sam's clothing company has its base in Bristol and was launched just 15 months ago. The brand, which so far boasts 20,000 customers, is set to double its staff from four to eight in the coming year, writes the publication. The fashion line features a wide range of pieces, from glamorous party dresses to elegant knitwear and relaxed leisurewear. They also sell a gorgeous shoe and accessory line and have a maternity section.

On the store's Instagram page, Sam models several items from the hit collection. Her unicorn 'selfie queen' tee is proving particularly popular. One follower wrote: "I need this." The star showed off another of her favourite pieces two days ago, appearing in the khaki pearl jumper. "Love the jumper!" wrote one fan. Can you give us a crash course in making millions please Sam?

It's not the former TOWIE star's first foray into fashion, she launched Minnie's Boutique with her sister Billie during the height of their TOWIE fame, and she has even collaborated with Rare London and Very in the past. The star – who has 2million Instagram followers – has also had hair care ranges, and has recently launched a beauty range, which it's been reported could rake in over a million pounds in sales.