Victoria Beckham's incredible summer style streak continues…

Can we take a moment to appreciate how good Victoria Beckham is looking at the moment?! The fashion designer has been experimenting with her style throughout the summer and it's seriously paying off.

Victoria was walking proof that the jumpsuit is one of the season's must-have styles as she headed out in New York on Friday. The mum-of-four stayed ahead of the style set by wearing a chic tailored design from her pre-spring/summer 2017 line, which featured pleated culotte style cropped trousers and exposed zip front detail.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Victoria Beckham looked chic as ever in a culotte jumpsuit

Her signature sunglasses and barely there sandals provided the stylish finishing touches to the look, which fashion fans around the globe will be eager to copy.

Victoria has proved time and again that she is the best advertisement for her own fashion label, and often steps out in her own designs. Earlier in the month she wowed in a matchstick print pleated midi skirt and camisole from her pre-fall collection, which was a departure from her signature style.

The fashion designer has been experimenting with her style in recent weeks

It followed weeks of bold and beautiful outfits from the designer, including a glowing yellow trench coat and co-ordinating dress which was a dramatic departure from the black and neutral tones we're used to seeing her in.

The 42-year-old, who has been spending much of her summer working in the US, recently succumbed to the Pokémon Go craze – but gave the loveable critters a high fashion spin, sharing an amusing illustration of Fashémon by Stylight.

Rather than catching Pikachu, Charmander and Jigglypuff, Fashémon features characters inspired by Victoria, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld and journalist Suzy Menkes.

"Gotta catch 'em all! x vb," Victoria captioned the amusing Instagram post, which was quickly liked over 100,000 times.