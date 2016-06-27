Victoria Beckham proves yellow is the colour of the summer in flawless NYC outing

Victoria Beckham continued her run of colourful summer outfits on Friday as she stepped out in New York City. Once again the fashion designer proved that yellow is the colour of the moment with a cumin coloured sleeveless trench coat that added a punchy colour pop to her ensemble.

The 42-year-old mastered the art of looking chic in the heat with a navy pinstripe suit and trousers, paired with barely there heels and a simple satchel.

Victoria Beckham wowed in a trench coat from her pre-SS17 collection

But it was the mustard-toned trench from her pre-SS17 collection that spiced up Victoria's look; tied loosely around her waist it added an unexpected twist to the outfit and served as the perfect advertisement for her fashion line.

Although Victoria is famed for often sticking to muted black and neutral hues, she appears to be switching it up for summer with bold block colours and chic separates - and we love it.

On Thursday she gave us a masterclass in how to wear yellow hues with a vibrant coat and matching dress pared back with nude heels and minimal jewellery.

The fashion designer wore another bold yellow outfit on Thursday

Earlier in the week she cut a colourful figure once again in a red fine knit jumper and sky blue capri trousers, seen by some as a nod to her support to the Remain campaign in the EU Referendum.

The mum-of-four had vocalised her political views on Instagram on Wednesday, returning to the social networking site on Thursday to lend her support to the Lean in Together campaign.

Sharing a photo of herself and her best friend Eva Longoria, Victoria wrote: "@EvaLongoria, I couldn't be more inspired by you. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you x vb."