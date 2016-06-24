Victoria Beckham turns heads in vibrant yellow outfit

While her husband David Beckham spent Thursday rubbing shoulders with both Kate Moss and the Queen, Victoria Beckham was making a style statement of her own in New York. The fashion designer was glowing in a bold yellow coat and matching dress as she stepped out in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

Victoria gave us a masterclass in how to wear the summery hue by paring the look back with nude barely there heels and minimal jewellery in order to let her outfit do the talking. Teamed with oversized sunnies and her new long bob, it was another flawless street style moment from the 42-year-old.

Victoria Beckham wowed in a bright yellow coat and dress

Although Victoria is famed for often sticking to muted black and neutral hues, she appears to be switching it up for summer with bold block colours and chic separates - and we love it.

Earlier in the week she cut a colourful figure once again in a red fine knit jumper and sky blue capri trousers, seen by some as a nod to her support to the Remain campaign in the EU Referendum.

The mum-of-four had vocalised her political views on Instagram on Wednesday, returning to the social networking site on Thursday to lend her support to the Lean in Together campaign.

The designer pared the look back with nude heels

Sharing a photo of herself and her best friend Eva Longoria, Victoria wrote: "@EvaLongoria, I couldn't be more inspired by you. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you x vb."

The Beckhams have been causing a stir on both sides of the Atlantic in recent days, with Victoria's husband David making a high profile appearance at the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris on Thursday morning. The 41-year-old sat on the front row alongside supermodel Kate Moss, before jetting back to the UK for a meeting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

