Beyoncé adds a Lemonade-inspired twist to her holiday wardrobe

Beyoncé gave a sartorial nod to her new album during a recent family getaway to Hawaii. The singer has given us serious holiday style inspiration with snaps shared from the trip, which show her wearing a number of citrus-themed outfits in honour of her latest release, Lemonade.

The theme extended to Bey's beachwear, with the 34-year-old wowing in a vibrant yellow cover up paired with a lemon adorned crown and matching necklace from Budapest-based designer Sugarbird Zagreb.

Beyoncé wore a lemon crown and garland on her recent trip to Hawaii

Beyoncé also wore a £140 lemon print off-the-shoulder dress from the same designer, making fans green with envy by showing off the fruity ensemble in front of an infinity pool with incredible sea views.

Although Beyoncé's new album sparked speculation that she may split from husband Jay Z, the couple appeared to be stronger than ever as they puckered up for a kiss on the beach, with the mum-of-one showing off her flawless figure in a tropical print Mara Hoffman swimming costume with rash guard sleeves and cut out waist.

The singer wowed in a £140 lemon print dress from Sugarbird Zagreb

The mum-of-one was taking a well-deserved break after a busy few months that have seen her release her new album and travel the globe on her Formation world tour.

Beyoncé was also recently honoured at the CFDA Fashion Awards, where she was crowned Fashion Icon much to her delight, as she confessed that her band Destiny's Child struggled to get designers to lend them clothes in the early days – and got by thanks to her grandmother and Tina.

She explained: "When we were starting out in Destiny's Child, high-end labels didn't want to dress four black, country, curvy girls. And we couldn't afford designer dresses and couture."