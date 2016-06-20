Gigi Hadid wows with 6 outfit changes at iHeartRadio MMVAs

Gigi Hadid was the hostess with the mostess at the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards in Toronto, Canada on Sunday night. The Victoria's Secret model wowed the crowds with not just one but six different outfit changes as she stepped up to present the annual music awards for the first time.

The model of the moment made the red carpet her runway as she arrived at the awards show in a red Mugler suit paired with a diamond choker and black and red heels. With her hair braided back into a loose plait and bold red lipstick, Gigi started the night on a style high.

Gigi Hadid presented the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards in Canada

Inside the venue, Gigi showed off her incredible figure in a silver patterned bustier crop top and matching trousers as the show got underway. "I had to come back to my favourite award show and host!" the excitable model told the crowd.

Later in the night Gigi changed into a plunging embellished white coat and cropped trousers, before stepping out in one of our favourite outfits of the evening – an aqua blue co-ordinates top and skirt from August Getty Atelier, paired with a matching floor length jacket and braided top knot.

The model wowed with six outfit changes

The 21-year-old appeared right at home as she took over presenting duties, inviting guests including Lucy Hale and her friend Hailey Baldwin on to the stage to announce the awards, which honour Canada's top musical artists.

Gigi and Hailey sizzled in similar all-black ensembles and thigh high boots. With lace-up shorts and a plunging neckline, Gigi's long sleeved playsuit was one of her most daring looks of the night.

The fashion parade didn't end there though; Gigi rounded off her night with a dazzling silver sequin mini dress and choker, with her hair slicked back into a low ponytail and red lipstick.

