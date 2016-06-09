She's been kept busy with various publicity appearances since arriving in London earlier this week, but Kourtney Kardashian managed to have some down time on Wednesday – and enjoyed a night on the town with fellow US star Lindsay Lohan.

Kourtney, 37, and 29-year-old Lindsay were spotted leaving Restaurant Ours together, and sparked some confusion with their outfit choices. Actress Lindsay flashed her long legs in a blue and red fringed mini dress, identical to the one Kourtney was seen in just hours before.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Kourtney Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan hung out in London

The two stars posted a stream of cute selfies, and in one Kourtney wrote: "I found my long lost twin." And it seems like they're closer than we thought, if Lindsay's dress came straight out of Kourtney's closet…

Meanwhile Kourtney looked stunning in a black leather mini dress for their night out, and made a statement with dramatic black eyeliner and a slick of glossy nude lipstick.

Kourtney seemed to have shared her wardrobe with Lindsay

They were joined by Lindsay's fiancé Egor Tarabasov, which could have been the reason behind her beaming smile.

Businessman Egor is said to have popped the question in April, at a Duran Duran concert in front of her parents Dina and Michael.

Clearly determined to keep the night going, Kourtney, Lindsay and Egor headed to a Mayfair night club after dinner – where they were joined by celebrities including Jimmy Carr.

Kourtney is in the capital to fulfil her duties as an ambassador for Manuka Doctor, and was joined at the press party by Jessica Wright, Lucy Watson and Katie Piper.