Bella Hadid ensured all eyes were on her when she stepped out in Cannes in a risqué red satin gown, with a seriously plunging neckline and hip-high split. There's no denying the model looked sensational, but we can't help but wonder just how she didn't end up flashing the world's media.



The 19-year-old managed to pose for photographers and walk the red carpet without suffering any embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions – and Bella's stylist has revealed exactly what was going on underneath the dress.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Bella Hadid stunned in a red satin gown at the Cannes Film Festival

Elizabeth Sulcer told Vanity Fair: "We wanted to create something really beautiful and iconic in collaboration with Alexandre Vauthier. He is an amazing friend and talent in the industry. Every aspect of the dress was planned."



And, while it was very clear Bella was not wearing traditional underwear, Elizabeth confessed the dress was designed to be daring.

A lot of planning ensured there were no wardrobe malfunctions

She continued: "The dress had a built-in silk bodysuit. Top-stick [tape] is always a good idea. Practice makes perfect. You have to consider everything. A fitting is not the same as wearing the dress. Bella is smart and confident, and we knew she could wear that dress."

CANNES 2016: THE BEST HAIR AND BEAUTY LOOKS

Bella's Cannes look undoubtedly broke the internet, but Caitlin McBride for the Independent insisted she broke a fundamental rule of the film festival: "Don't upstage the talent".



She added: "In a world where we share our entire days from start to finish on social media – where does the line stop? Do we really need to know what you ate for breakfast, lunch and dinner and see what you're hiding up your dress?"



What did you think of Bella's look? Let us know in the comments box below.