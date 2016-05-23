Pregnant Blake Lively made some sensational fashion choices during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival, and more than a few of them looked like they came straight out of a Disney princess's wardrobe.



However the 28-year-old has joked that inspiration for her looks came from a very unlikely source: Ursula the sea witch from The Little Mermaid.

Blake Lively revealed her unlikely Disney inspiration

For anyone who doesn't know, Ursula tricked mermaid Ariel into swapping her voice for a chance to live on land – at a price. Ariel had just three days to make the handsome Prince Eric fall in love with her or she would belong to Ursula forever.



Taking to Instagram this week, Blake – who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Reynolds – posted a picture of her making an exaggerated facial expression, while holding a phone with a screenshot of the Disney villain.

"There's no place like Cannes..."

Blake wrote: "Everyone thinks I was inspired by the princesses. If only they knew…"



All jokes aside, Blake Cannes outfits drew comparisons to everyone from Frozen's Elsa to red head Ariel.



The former Gossip Girl star flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a sequinned blue silk gown by Atelier Versace, a fairy tale-inspired Vivienne Westwood dress with big ruffles, a mustard Valentino maxi dress and a stunning sparkly number, again from Versace, which perfectly showed off her figure.

Of course, a collection of dresses such as Blake's needed the perfect choice of heels. Sharing a peek at her many pairs of Christian Louboutin shoes, Blake wrote: "There's no place like Cannes. There's no place like Cannes. There's no place like Cannes."



We guess life really is just like a fantasy film for this Hollywood princess…