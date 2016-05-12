Just weeks after it was revealed she's expecting her second child, Blake Lively proudly flaunted her blossoming bump at the Cannes Film Festival. The actress walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest movie Café Society – and looked absolutely stunning.



Former Gossip Girl star Blake, 28, wowed in a beaded Atelier Versace gown which had sheer slashes and a fishtail train. She completed the look with Lorraine Schwartz earrings and wore her blonde locks down and wavy.

Blake Lively flanuted her bump at the Cannes Film Festival

Blake and husband Ryan Reynolds are already parents to 16-month-old daughter James and, although they've yet to comment publicly on her second pregnancy, sources insist they're "absolutely thrilled".



She's only been in Cannes for a few days, but Blake has already debuted some flawless looks. Ahead of the premiere, she wore a gorgeous red jumpsuit to a photo call for the film – and had the most adorable accessory.

She's lready winning at maternity style the second time around

Using jewellery to pay tribute to her growing family, Blake opted for some Jennifer Meyer rings engraved with 'R', 'B' and 'J' (Ryan, Blake and James).



Shortly after James' birth Blake revealed she and Ryan were planning to have more children. She told People: "I do want to just enjoy this moment. But I also feel like my first child is going to be the oldest sibling to the next kid, and that may change with each and every year. I'm looking forward to how one baby influences the other, and to my family as a whole, to every single chapter."



Also wowing on the red carpet in Cannes this week are stars including Eva Longoria, Bella Hadid and Victoria Beckham.



