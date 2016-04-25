There's no denying Coachella is as much about the fashion as it music, and celebrities flock from all over the world to the annual music even to be snapped looking incredible as they relax in the Californian sun.



Everybody from Kendall and Kylie Jenner, to Victoria's Secret models and even Brooklyn Beckham were snapped at Coachella this year – and none of them looked anything like festivalgoers after a week at Glastonbury.

Suki Waterhouse was snapped in a Hunter bomber jacket and sliders

And, just like our own V, Wireless and Lovebox fesitvals, some trends kept cropping up at Coachella. Bomber jackets were big, and stars including Suki Waterhouse and Jamie Chung were photographed in seriously stylish Hunter variations.



Although some celebs braved their heels, despite the alcohol and fields, many did the wise thing and chose comfort. Of course they still looked amazing, and the trainer of choice for Brits Laura Whitmore and Brooklyn Beckham was the ever-classic white Converse.

And Kylie Jenner had her own fashion show going on

The festival, despite attracting an impressive musical line-up every year, has been dubbed the most fashionable event of its type, and the A-list think nothing of rocking their best designer labels on the fields.



Paris Hilton and supermodel Kendall Jenner looked amazing as usual, and worked the sheet maxi dress trend. Their dresses looked, and no doubt were, expensive, and flashed a lot of flesh. And it's not just the outfits: the accessories are the kind of thing you'd expect to see on the red carpet, not at a festival.



One celebrity who definitely saw the event as a fashion show was Kylie Jenner. A quick look at her Instagram showed all of the trends she rocked during both Coachella weekends, including rainbow hair, sportswear as party wear, slogan T-shirts and a Louis Vuitton cut-out swimsuit.



