If North West says it's cool, it's cool. The seriously stylish youngster is no stranger to picking up on fashion's hottest trends and was most recently spotted rocking braids just like her mum Kim Kardashian.



Suddenly it seemed almost everybody in the world had braids, including her cousin Penelope Disick, leaving two-year-old Nori to come up with something new.

North West never misses a trend

Now she's decided to make chokers happen, and if you've been toying with the idea of investing in the popular '90s accessory – now's the right time.



Of course Kanye West's daughter has been switching it up, being snapped with various different styles of choker. As well as simple black and white strings, she added some bling to one outfit with a silk and diamante variation.

A video posted by Kim Kardashian Snapchats (@kimmysnapchats) on Apr 21, 2016 at 2:48pm PDT

And she's becoming a social media expert

And as if being a tiny fashionista wasn't enough, North is already nailing social media. Her mum and aunts, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, are experts when it comes to Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter and it looks like Nori has taken all their advice on board.

Over the weekend Kim, 35, shared a Snap of her playing around with a new filter which gives users sparkly eyes and pink lips. But when Kim, also mum to four-month-old son Saint, showed North, the miniature diva responded: "I wanna do it!"



Kim turned the camera on her little girl and, of course, North looked fabulous. Is there any trend that little girl can't rock?