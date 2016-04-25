Kylie Jenner glows in gorgeous tangerine bikini
Every day is a holiday for Kylie Jenner. She lives in a £1.8 million mansion in sunny Calabasas, California, giving her plenty of opportunities to show off her envy-inducing collection of swimwear.
And last weekend was no different for the 18-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur. Kylie took to Instagram to share her Sunday plans, which apparently involved sunning herself and not much else, and showed off a gorgeous tangerine two-piece.
Kylie Jenner flaunted her amazing body in a gorgeous orange bikini
Kim Kardashian's youngest sister flaunted her incredible figure, looking happy and relaxed as she posed in her back garden. As if on a shoot, even the background enhanced Kylie's photo: beautiful green trees with vibrant orange blossom complimented her look perfectly.
She added a slight sparkle to her look with simple studs and a gold bangle, and kept make-up to a minimum of eye shadow and pink blush.
Kylie kept things casual for the whole weekend
If you want to make a statement on the beach this summer, Kylie's casual but chic tangerine two-piece is perfect. It's by Minimale Animale and you can pick it up for just over £90!
It was clearly a casual weekend for Kylie. On Saturday she posted one of her infamous mirror selfies, wearing comfy-looking grey leggings and a matching crop top. She covered up with a brown baseball jacket and wore her long dark tresses down.
GALLERY: THE KARDASHIAN/JENNER SISTERS THEN AND NOW
She's quickly becoming the most successful Kardashian/Jenner, and it's been alleged Kylie may soon launch capsule collections with designers Alexander Wang and Vera Wang. She currently has a Pacsun collection with sister Kendall, 20, but as her beauty empire continues to grow, perhaps it's time for Kylie to step into the fashion industry on her own.
What do you think?