Every day is a holiday for Kylie Jenner. She lives in a £1.8 million mansion in sunny Calabasas, California, giving her plenty of opportunities to show off her envy-inducing collection of swimwear.



And last weekend was no different for the 18-year-old cosmetics entrepreneur. Kylie took to Instagram to share her Sunday plans, which apparently involved sunning herself and not much else, and showed off a gorgeous tangerine two-piece.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her amazing body in a gorgeous orange bikini

Kim Kardashian's youngest sister flaunted her incredible figure, looking happy and relaxed as she posed in her back garden. As if on a shoot, even the background enhanced Kylie's photo: beautiful green trees with vibrant orange blossom complimented her look perfectly.



She added a slight sparkle to her look with simple studs and a gold bangle, and kept make-up to a minimum of eye shadow and pink blush.

Kylie kept things casual for the whole weekend

If you want to make a statement on the beach this summer, Kylie's casual but chic tangerine two-piece is perfect. It's by Minimale Animale and you can pick it up for just over £90!



It was clearly a casual weekend for Kylie. On Saturday she posted one of her infamous mirror selfies, wearing comfy-looking grey leggings and a matching crop top. She covered up with a brown baseball jacket and wore her long dark tresses down.

She's quickly becoming the most successful Kardashian/Jenner, and it's been alleged Kylie may soon launch capsule collections with designers Alexander Wang and Vera Wang. She currently has a Pacsun collection with sister Kendall, 20, but as her beauty empire continues to grow, perhaps it's time for Kylie to step into the fashion industry on her own.