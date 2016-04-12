Sarah Jessica Parker has been pictured channelling Elsa from the hit movie Frozen - and we love it.



The 51-year-old attended a gala in New York City on Monday night, and looked incredible in an icy blue gown. With the intricate lace detailing, long sleeves and tulle chiffon skirt, it looked like Sex and the City star SJP could've borrowed the dress straight from Elsa's closet.

Sarah Jessica Parker channelled Elsa in this dress

But the real talking point of the outfit were the stunning shoes. The Carrie Bradshaw actress opted for sparkly sliver pumps with a low-block heel – the perfect footwear for a princess planning to dance the night away.



SJP and husband Matthew Broderick have three children together, son James, 13, and six-year-old twin daughters Marion and Tabitha, so we’re sure they've been made to endure Frozen more than a few times.

Could she be about to break into a rendition of Let It Go?

But one fictional character fans are no doubt hoping SJP will turn into soon is unlucky-in-love writer Carrie, as they wait patiently for a third movie of the HBO series. Although nothing has been confirmed yet, SJP and her fellow SATC stars have been teasing the possibility for the past year or so.



In 2015, SJP shared an Instagram picture of her posing on Carrie's iconic stoop. Surrounding by her own brand heels, she wrote: "It was take your @sjpcollection shoes to work day. #longdayforCarrie."

But if, like us, you just can't wait much longer for a fix from your favourite actress, she's gearing up for the premiere of newest HBO comedy Divorce.



SJP plays Frances, who is experiencing a very long divorce, which makes her look at love and life in a very different way.



We can't wait.