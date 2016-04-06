We know her as a singer and TV personality, but away from the spotlight Louise Redknapp is also a businesswoman. In 2012 she co-founded make-up brand Wild About Beauty, making her something of an expert in the field.



Now Louise, 41, has teamed up with Groupon to create four bespoke make-up tutorials which are available to buy from the website for a limited time. But her success in the cosmetics industry doesn't mean former Eternal star Louise has always been a natural.

Louise Redknapp rarely gets it wrong on the red carpet

"I'm sure I've had plenty of mishaps over the years," she tells HELLO! Online. "One of the reasons I wanted to come up with my own make-up range is because of getting in the car for the school run at 7.30am and looking in the mirror to see you've got glittery bronze cheeks.



"You think, 'It's 7.30 in the morning and I've got glitter on my cheeks like a teenager'. So one of the first things I wrote down when we were devising our own range was a really nice bronzer with no glitter in it."



Louise turned 41 in November but she still gives women half her age a run for their money – and impressively she doesn't have a long list of lotions and potions she uses to stay looking young.

She and husband Jamie always look great together

She continues: "I'm pretty simple, I don't believe you need really expensive creams. I believe in taking care of your skin, always cleansing and using a good toner. I'm also a big believer in taking your make-up off at night – just the little things to look after your skin."



In June 1998 Louise married retired footballer Jamie, 42, in Bermuda, and 17-years later they're still one of the best dressed celebrity couples. But the mum-of-two is very relaxed when it comes to dressing up.



"I've never been the most overdressed person," she confesses. "I've been the least dressy person! My husband and I laugh because he's quite smart, and sometimes when we're going for dinner together we'll be walking down the stairs and I'll go, 'OK, now it doesn't look like we're going to the same place at all!'"

Louise always turns to a blazer to dress up any outfit

She adds: "He'll be in an immaculate suit and I'll have on a biker jacket, pencil skirt and some pumps or something."



Recalling Frank Lampard and Christine Bleakley's recent wedding, Louise insists her and Jamie's matching outfits were an accident. "It's rare that he'd go for a navy suit," she explains. "And I wouldn't usually go for a navy coat and dress, so we were very co-ordinated but it wasn't planned at all."



And Louise's fail-safe fashion option? A timeless blazer. She says: "I always think if you've got a good cut blazer on it just works. You can't beat it with a cool pair of Stan Smith trainers and a cropped trouser or jeans.







"But it also works with a high waisted trouser, a pencil skirt or a leather pant – it is timeless, and a blazer will smarten up any outfit."



