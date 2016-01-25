Olivia Palermo has once again proven she's the master of front row dressing. The 29-year-old was looking as stylish as always in a series of effortlessly cool and glamorous ensembles for the first day of Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week on Monday.

Olivia Palermo upped the style stakes for the catwalk shows in Paris

The former reality TV star kicked off the week by mix and matching prints as she headed to the Schiaparelli show, joining stars including Kate Bosworth on the front row. For the stylish event Olivia chose black-and-white checked cropped trousers, which she paired with a large polka dot print blouse in burgundy and white shades.

Her accessories were equally as showstopping, as the American beauty chose black patent slip-on flats, a sleek red leather box clutch bag and a pair of bejewelled cat-eye sunglasses to complement her ensemble, keeping out the winter chill with a cosy black furry sleeveless jacket.

Just a few hours later, Olivia was once again upping the style stakes, this time heading to the Christian Dior show, joining famous faces including Cressida Bonas, Erin O'Connor and Bianca Jagger on the front row.

The fashionista turned heads at the Dior show

Olivia once again chose striking prints to make a statement, looking the epitome of chic in a colourful plaid patterned shift dress, worn over a long-sleeved black top for ultimate winter dressing.

Although she chose to stick to the same clutch bag she had rocked in the morning, the blonde beauty ditched flats in favour of a pair of gorgeous knee-high black boots with a stiletto heel.

The new year is already off to a busy start for Olivia, who just a few weeks ago was turning heads on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, where she topped best-dressed lists around the world in a colour blocked midi gown, accessorising with a David Webb gold leaf necklace and two-toned ankle strap heels.