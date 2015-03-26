Keira Knightley continually turns heads on the red carpet with her fearless approach to fashion. Whether she's recycling her beautiful Chanel wedding dress for a gala or rocking high-waisted shorts, the British beauty has garnered a strong following for her quirky yet elegant ensembles.



Following the news that the Anna Karenina star has given birth to her first child this week, we look back at her best style hits.

CLICK ON PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Keira Knightley often dazzles with red carpet fashion

Keira delighted fans in December when she announced that she and Klaxons musician husband James Righton were expecting a baby, and went on to dazzle fans with her high fashion maternity style.



She particularly wowed at the 2015 Oscars, where she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, stepping out in a pale pink Valentino gown from the Italian brand's spring/summer haute couture collection, topping best-dressed lists around the globe.



It was not the only red carpet appearance this year where jaws dropped when Keira stepped out. The BAFTAs saw her choose a strapless Giambattista Valli gown with a floral-embellished bodice and black and white skirt, keeping her baby bump hidden.

Keira recycled her wedding dress for a gala

Keira is used to making a statement on the red carpet, and showed off her thrifty side when she recycled her Chanel wedding dress for a gala. However, she revealed that her fun night out ended with her dress being stained with wine.



"It's now got red wine spilled down the front because the last time I wore it my friend went like this," she said, jutting out her elbows. "And now it's everywhere," the actress told the Daily Telegraph during an interview.



"I didn't quite realise the extent of it until I got home. It's quite impressively splattered. But, hey, a good night is a good night and when a dress has had its time, maybe it's had its time.



"I'm pretty sure I can get it out but, if I can't, I'm happy with the memory of a good night and the story of how the dress got destroyed."