The biggest event on the fashion calendar is just around the corner, show tickets are landing on our desks and the big question is ‘What to Wear?’ Thankfully, Hobbs has come to the rescue with its new AW17 collection and the variety of key pieces means there’s something for the whole team’s taste and style.

Hobbs is known for redefining classics and you’ll find all the big trends here: heritage, velvet, suiting, winter florals and the colour of the season, red. It’s got the working woman’s wardrobe sussed with versatile key buys that can be mixed and matched. We love these investment pieces that have enough of a fashion edge to stand out while we’re rushing between shows. Meet the team and see their outfit picks…

"For fashion week I like to look sharp but also feel comfortable. These velvet wide leg trousers are easy to wear and ultra flattering. Teamed with this feminine blue blouse it's a striking combination. A simple navy clutch and heels complete the look and I'm ready for the FROW”

Click to shop the look: Elva Trouser £179, Alana blouse £89, Stella sunglasses £39, Waverley Bag £149.

"The Heritage look is one of the season's biggest trends and these high-waisted, check trousers and tweed blazer fit perfectly with my pared-back aesthetic. I will enjoy accessorising with either a burgundy roll neck for daytime shows and a silky loose blouse for the evening with a chunky heel."

Click to shop the look: Aideen Trousers £119, Aideen Jacket £189, Edie Top £99, Aubrey Sunglasses £39, Berkshire Crossbody bag £189.

“I love that velvet is huge for the new season, and despite head-to-toe sounding quite daunting, the print, cut and length of this dress is perfect. I'll be wearing it with block-heeled ankle boots to bomb around during LFW.”

Click to shop the look: Regalia Dress £299.00, Imogen Boots £199, pouch from Kinsale Tote , £199.

“I love this classic preppy look teamed with chic heels - they are so flattering on the leg as well as comfortable throughout the day. I’ve completed the look with a versatile camel coat.”

Click to shop the look: Tia Coat £299, Sasha Top £39, Simone Skirt £89, Gemma Platform Sandal £149, Stella Sunglasses £39.

“A classic pair of black culottes and an oversized white shirt are a wardrobe failsafe. In keeping with the monochrome palette, I opted for these easy-to-run-around-in white heels and added interest with this jewelled clutch.”

Click to shop the look: Cathy Shirt £79, Lula Trouser £110, Zoe sunglasses £39, Hertfordshire Clutch £129, Connie Slingback £139.