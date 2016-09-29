Urban Decay's new eyeshadow palette is a colour lover's dream

Urban Decay has long been known and loved for its Naked eyeshadow palettes, but now the brand is set to appeal to a new legion of beauty addicts after launching its most colourful palette to date.

The Full Spectrum eyeshadow palette features 21 kaleidoscopic shades in both glittery and matte pigments. From bold brights to classic white, these shades are not for the fainthearted; think fuchsia pink, turquoise blue and bright yellow for a daring beauty look.

Urban Decay is launching a new colourful eyeshadow palette

While 18 of the colours are new, three shades have been introduced from previous palettes. 'Hatter' an electric green hue, and 'Metamorphosis', a cobalt blue shade, have been bought over from the Alice through the Looking Glass palette, and the soft pink 'Alchemy' shadow is an old favourite from the Vice 3 palette.

According to Refinery 29, Full Spectrum will be available in the US on 26 October, but a UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Urban Decay's latest release follows the launch of the brand's glitter-packed Moondust palette in August. But far from neglecting its much-loved Naked palettes, the beauty brand confirmed in August it would be launching a new addition to the collection – the Naked Ultimate Basics palette.

The beauty brand has also launched a new Naked palette

Featuring a range of 12 new matte neutral shades, the palette caused a frenzy among die-hard fans, who were quick to take to social media channels to express their excitement.

The Naked Ultimate Basics palette will be released on 18th September in the US, but there's no news yet on when it will be available in the UK – we'll keep you posted!