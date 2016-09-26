Is a DNA test the key to perfect skin?

A DNA test usually exclusive to a Mayfair clinic has been rolled out into Selfridges so you can discover how fast you're going to age, depending on your genes. Until 9 October, head to Selfridges' Beauty Workshop and within hours you’ll be prescribed a tailored two-step serum regime specifically for your skin.

The brainchild of Geneu, a British brand who have been pioneering the idea of skincare DNA tests since 2014, the test itself is relatively simple. Combining a quick saliva swab and a lifestyle survey, the swab is analysed for two genes that play key roles in the ageing process – the first is responsible for antioxidant activity and the second looks at how well your skin maintains its collagen levels.

Could a DNA test help you to get perfect skin?

Why the big hoo-hah? Well, antioxidants are crucial in protecting against free radicals, whilst collagen is responsible for keeping skin looking plump and youthful so getting a heads up on how well they’re ticking along means you can act accordingly and give them a boost.

The survey also takes into consideration factors like diet, drinking and smoking habits, sun exposure and how much sleep you’re getting every night so you’re covered from all angles.

The service has been rolled out into Selfridges for a limited time

One of the best bits is that the Selfridges service has a same day bonus so your skincare needs can be determined while you shop – think of it as the Amazon Prime of beauty prescriptions. Then, when you return, your results will be explained to you by one of the esteemed practitioners and you’ll be handed two serums (one to target the collagen and one to target the antioxidants), which are to be used together morning and night for a streamlined skincare regime.

Of course, this bespoke beauty comes at a price, the test costs £89 and the serum packages start from £200, but as your genes never change once you know your results you're set for life. This is definitely one not to be missed!