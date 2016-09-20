How to use the Beautyblender

It's so simple – a pink make-up sponge – but the beautyblender is SO.GOOD.

The ultimate tool for flawless foundation application, it has become a make-up bag essential.

But are you using yours correctly? We spoke to make-up artist and beautyblender ambassador Aline to get the lowdown:

"It's as easy as wet.squeeze.bounce! Always wet beautyblender with water with each use," says Aline.

"It will expand to about twice its size. Then squeeze out excess water and towel dry. Bounce foundation, BB Cream, CC Cream and powder products for a perfect make-up application every time!"

How to clean, dry and store:

Regularly cleansing with blendercleanser will maintain the integrity of your blender for 90 days.

  • Apply an ample amount of liquid blendercleanser directly onto a wet beautyblender

  • Squeeze and compress gently, working into a lather. Pressing the sponge release oxygen, allowing liquid blendercleaner to be absorbed

  • To avoid splits, snags, rips or tears, squeeze delicately, avoiding twisting or pinching

  • Rinse and dry with clean cold water. Squeeze away excess water with a towel, set out to dry completely in a clean, well-ventilated area and re-use.

YouTube star NikkieTutorials using the sponge

Finally, Aline advises that beautyblenders need light and air to avoid growing mold - wet sponges should never be stored in a zip lock bag, a drawer, or any closed space. Use the lid of your canister as a drying pedestal, and set your damp blender on it to dry.

