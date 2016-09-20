Get Emmy Rossum's stunning beauty look

We love Emmy Rossum's make-up look for the Emmys – the actress looked stunning with a beautiful, pared-back yet still striking vibe.

And we got the lowdown from Emmy's make-up artist Jo Baker, who used Elizabeth Arden to create the look. Here's how to recreate it:

"Emmy’s stunning floor length white gown called for soft, ethereal makeup. I kept the lips and cheeks a rosy pink with glowing skin and a shimmering smoky eye in natural tones for a modern, effortless look," said Jo.

COMPLEXION:

• With the Emmy’s being a daytime event, I opted for lightweight skincare to prep the skin. I applied a thin layer of PREVAGE® City Smart SPF 50 (£55.00/ €65.00) to add hydration and create a smooth canvas.

• I perfected her skin by applying PREVAGE® Anti-Aging Foundation in Shade 1 (£45.00/ €60.00) to create a naturally luminous complexion.

• Next, I applied the Ceramide Cream Blush (£25.00/ €36.50) in Pink to the apples of her cheeks for a natural flush of colour.

EYES:

• On the brows, I added depth and shape by using Beautiful Color Natural Eyebrow Pencil (£19.00/ €22.00) in Brunette starting from the middle of brow to the edge.

• I used Beautiful Color Precision Glide Eyeliner (£17.00/ €22.00) in Java inside her waterline and smudged it with a soft, pointy brush to create a moody smokiness. I finished by swiping two coats of Grand Entrance Mascara (£22.00/€26.00) on the top and bottom lashes.

LIPS:

• To bring this look together I applied Beautiful Color Bold Liquid Lipstick (£20.00/€26.00) in Passionate Peach for a soft, plump pout.