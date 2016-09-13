Victoria Beckham just brought back poker-straight hair

Curling tongs have been ruling for some time in the hair department, with straighteners being put on the backburner.

But Victoria Beckham well and truly brought back poker straight locks when she unveiled her new collection in New York on Sunday, sending her army of models down the runway with ironed-out tresses.

The look was created by ghd and international session stylist Guido Palou. "Studying a collection with a designer like Victoria and deciding how to style the hair is an intuitive and instinctive process," said Guido.

"The time a glossy, sleek and luxurious look felt right. We wanted something totally minimal and modern."

Want to create this super slick look at home? Here's how to get the #ghdXvb look:

1. Apply a primer and heat protectant to clean, damp hair.

2. Create a centre parting and blow dry hair using the ghd natural bristle radial brush size 2 (£17.50) and the ghd Air hairdyer (£99) for a smooth finish.

3. Finally, glide the ghd Platinum Styler over hair from root to tip to eliminate flyaways and give a glossy, super straight finish.