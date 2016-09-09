Chloe Moretz brought back the 80s blue eyeliner for NYFW

Newly single Kick-Ass and Carrie actress Chloe Grace Moretz added an unexpected 80s touch to her look this week at a Cartier NYFW event. Ditching her usual shimmery bronze eyeshadow in favour of bold teal liner on both the waterline and lash line, the look really made her gorgeous green eyes pop.

Created by celebrity make-up artist Mai Quynh (whose clients also include Selena Gomez and Taylor Schilling), the electric blue perfectly complimented the hints of blue in her patterned Coach shirtdress.

Chloe Moretz added a pop of colour to her look with bold teal eyeliner

Making sure to keep all of the focus on her eyes, she kept the rest of her look quite pared-down with a natural base, nude glossy lip and a lived-in messy side braid.

If you're off out this weekend, why not try and recreate the retro-inspired look yourself? We raided the beauty cupboard for the best dupes we could find and here are our favourites:

1) Zoeva Graphic Eyes + in Cool Factor, £7

2) Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Eye Definer in Aqua Sparkle, £3.99

3) Estée Lauder Stay-in-Place Eye Pencil in Teal, £17