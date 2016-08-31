Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Glam Rooms

The Kendall-Jenner family are known for their love of beauty, and it appears they put as much thought into where they get ready as the hair and make-up looks they're attempting.

Now Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the interior designer charged with creating Glam Rooms for Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian, as well as Kendall and Kris Jenner, has revealed just how much work goes into designing their beauty spaces.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Khloé Kardashian has the biggest glam room where her sisters also like to get ready

The designer starts by getting a feel for their individual styles to ensure the décor suits their personality.

"Kendall is cool and hip and her vibe is so amazing, so her glam room is more of a cool space, rather than being very serious," Martyn told People. "Whereas for Khloé, it's a serious space with serious accessories, a big chandelier… the room itself feels very glamorous.

"The new room we're doing for Kris is a very beautiful space. It's dramatic and ultra-modern, which is a new look for her, but it's also super luxurious."

The designer creates the space to reflect each woman's personality and style

The lengthy process also sees Martyn meet with the family's "glam squads" to find out their expectations, as well as amending everything from the chair height to positioning of products to ensure everything is perfect for each individual.

However although each family member has spent lots of money on creating their own personal Glam Room, Martyn reveals that they often like to gather at Khloé's house to get ready.

"Because Khloé and Kourtney live directly next to each other, Kourtney likes to get ready at Khloé's. Khloé's house becomes a hub for the family to get ready. Kourtney comes over there a lot, Kim comes over there a lot, for some reason they all like to go over to Khloé's and get ready together."

Jealous – us?