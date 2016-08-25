Platinum princess Cheryl dazzles in teaser video for new fragrance

Scroll down for video...

She's been inactive on social media for a few weeks, but Cheryl broke her Instagram hiatus to share an exciting video with her 2.6 million followers.

The pint-sized popstar looked absolutely incredible as she unveiled a teaser video for her new fragrance StormFlower Platinum.

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

Cheryl looks stunning in the teaser video

In line with the name of the new scent, Cheryl was smouldering with a deep silver smokey eye and a matching catsuit.

The former X Factor judge shows off the design of the new bottle, which features a platinum-hued silver floral cap.

The star rocked a silver smokey eye

Cheryl has been keeping a low profile on social media, but she took to twitter earlier this month to set the record straight about a new rumour doing the rounds.

The 33-year-old star – who is currently dating One Direction's Liam Payne – simply posted the word "Nope" next to a thumbs down emoji on Tuesday, initially causing some confusion among her fans.

It's Cheryl's third scent to date

When one fan asked for clarification, she replied: "Not my song they're saying has leaked."

There has been some speculation that Cheryl and Liam are working on music together. Just recently the 22-year-old signed a new solo record deal with Capitol Records – and former boss Simon Cowell isn't too happy about it.

The X Factor star admitted to the Sun that he was annoyed that the boyband singer didn't sign with his company, Syco, given 1D's success with the label.

The new bottle design





"It is a bit annoying if I'm honest with you – mainly because it's another label who has now got your artist with you worked with for so many years," Simon said. "But that is the music business, unfortunately. I don't think anyone else from the band will do that."



He added: "We had spoken a lot, him and I, about what he wanted to do next. My impression was that he wasn't in any hurry to make a record because he discussed this last year. He was more into song writing.



"I was teasing him saying, 'If you come up with a great song Liam, make sure it is for you and don't give it away. When you're ready, I'm ready.' So I was a bit surprised. Of course there is a part of you that goes, 'Maybe we should have had the conversation.' That maybe is my fault, but it has happened now."