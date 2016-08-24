Thinking of doing your own wedding make-up? Check out our top tips...

Doing your own make-up on your wedding day has two big advantages – 1. You save money for that all-out honeymoon you're planning and 2. Nobody knows your face better than you do.

1. Plan ahead. This is, according to Urban Decay make-up artist Danielle Roberts, the most crucial key. "The first piece of advice I give to brides who are planning on doing their own make-up is to plan ahead," she tells us. "Have a lesson beforehand with a make-up artist to ensure you have all the tools and tricks down."

Urban Decay actually do a block of lessons called Make-up the UD way which, Danielle tells us, "teaches everything from how to achieve ultra-definition skin to nailing that smokey eye with your favourite Naked palette." Bonus – you can leave with a full new make-up bag as lessons are redeemable on products.

2. Do trial runs and take photos of yourself. You need at least two practice gos before your big day, then take pictures of the make-up under different lighting. This will highlight any problem areas or aspects you need to focus on more before your wedding.

3. Apply primer! Many people miss this step out but it's a must – an oil-free primer will help keep your foundation in place all day. Our top pick is the YSL Touche Eclat Blur Primer.

4. Use an eye shadow primer too. Your eyelids are oily too, and you don't want that smokey look that took you hours to recreate slipping off halfway through your big day! Urban Decay's Primer Potion is the ultimate product for this – your eye shadow will.not.budge.

5. Go for long-lasting products. It can be a very long day, and you have to be camera-ready until the very end, so opt for products that are designed to last.

6. Give yourself plenty of time. This is so important – there's nothing worse than being rushed on your big day, so make sure to allow more time than you think you need.

7. Lock it all in! no wedding day make-up is safe from the elements (or emotions) without a setting spray. "To keep your make-up freshly applied all day and keep the vibrancy in all colours I always recommend the Urban Decay Allnighter Setting Spray to lock down the look," says Danielle.



"It's my not-so-secret weapon and a must-have for all brides." HELLO! Fashion agrees – we use it daily!

Visit urbandecaycosmetics.co.uk for more information.