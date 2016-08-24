How to get rid of age spots

Pigmentation and age spots are the new age give-aways, according to Aesthetician Joanne Evans of the Skin Matters Clinic.

You might notice these small brown spots as you get into your 30s or 40s - cells that produce pigment after sun exposure, these can pop up on the back of your hands, arms and face.

While we strongly recommend applying a high factor SPF whenever you're exposed to the sun, sometimes it's too late and the damage is done.

But all is not lost – the Ellipse Nordlys Laser machine is quickly and effectively zaps these dark spots and can eliminate them completely.

Pulses of light are directed into the epidermis, and then absorbed by melanin which is concentrated in the pigmented lesions. Melanin then converts the light energy into heat. This heat is used to destroy the keratinocatos in which the melanin is stored.

This is tried and tested by HELLO! – sick of age spots on different areas of the face, we decided to tackle them head on with the Ellipse Nordlys Laser machine at Skin Matters Clinic.

While the spots initially darken for a few days, they clear up completely after a few sessions, leaving smooth and even skin tone. We can highly recommend!

For more information or to book in for a treatment, visit skin-matters.co.uk.