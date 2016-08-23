Charles Worthington: Should you go for pastel-hued hair?

Hi everyone,

I’ve been in Mykonos this month and have heard it’s been equally gorgeous back in England, what with the recent heatwave!

Whenever I’m in Greece, I always visit Remezzo, the coolest restaurant and bar in Mykonos. The food is delicious and what better than to dance the night away to some of the best tunes on the Island while enjoying the spectacular view of the Port…..I love this place!!

Another one of my favourite places is Flora Supermarket in Mykonos rocks! Where else in the world would you find a supermarket with a live DJ, neon lights and huge screens showing fashion shows and music videos… shopping heaven!!

Back to London, we’ve seen some crazy colour transformations in the celebrity world! It seems that the summer and its festivals really bring out the colour chameleons - when one changes, others follow!

The gorgeous Bella Hadid changed up her dark tresses to a contoured candy coloured hue and more recently London girl Ashley James transformed her locks by going a dramatic mix of coral, candy pink and lilac!

It seems that vibrant color is making waves this summer on the celeb circuit, and I definitely think if you’re brave with your blonde base, a candy colour makes for a fabulous change for summer - real mermaid hair!

We can easily recreate this in salons by taking a step by step approach with every client. We take a totally bespoke approach to the colour – it can be made to look subtler like Bella’s or bolder with an all over colour much like Ashley's. We then apply the colour either as a subtle highlight or shade the hair, or we take a bolder approach with an all over striking colour.

Obviously the candy colour look will last longer in some peoples’ hair depending on how much colour is applied, and the hair colour before the process (sorry brunettes – this is one for the blondes only!) but if you do decide to go pink, you can prolong the new colour by washing your hair less and using prescribed shampoos from your colourist.

I’m loving how adventurous the hair is becoming, and hope to see more girls attempting pastel hues too! Candy Colour is available from only £25 at any Charles Worthington Salon.



Now, whilst we’re on the subject of colour - has everyone seen Michelle Keegan as a blonde bombshell?! She’s taken the huge plunge from glossy brunette to a bright blonde whilst filming her new ITV drama. Michelle’s look took two days to complete – but how gorgeous does she look as a blonde?!





If any of you are considering a dramatic colour change, let me tell you - it's not a simple process! A strand of hair is like a timeline of colour and needs different applications for an even finish. If you’re going for such a change you need to definitely think about the commitment – you’ll be needing to come back to the salon every 4-6 weeks to blend in your roots! My top tip – try a wig to make sure you feel comfortable and confident as a blonde, and if you love it – go for it!

I personally love Michelle as a blonde, although if she were ever to go back to her brunette roots, it would need to be done in steps to go back to her original shade.

Now, I know it’s only July but we’ve been working hard on our Christmas services already, and I can promise some beautiful new styles and looks for Christmas 2016 in the salon! Look forward to being able to share a sneak preview with you soon!

Charles xx