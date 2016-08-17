Gigi Hadid responds to accusations she's lost weight to fit in with her peers

Gigi Hadid has changed a lot during her four years in the modelling industry, but she insists it's not because she feels pressure to fit in with her peers. The 21-year-old responded to a comment on her Instagram feed earlier this week, admitting that while she has slimmed down since she started her career, it is simply a result of growing up and changing her exercise regime.

"It's called growing up," Gigi wrote in response to a commenter who accused her of losing weight to fit in. "Bodies change as girls become women, just as my mom's body changed at the same age.

Gigi Hadid said her changing figure is due to growing up and her boxing workouts

"I loved my body as a 17-year-old athlete, and I love my body now."

She continued: "Yes, I've lost some 'baby fat', but muscle mass from my intensive volleyball training in high school has changed over the years into lean muscle from boxing and work stress can have its affect, naturally, but purposefully changing my body has never been my thing."

The model said she doesn't deprive herself of enjoying the food she likes either.

The 21-year-old responded to a comment on her Instagram account

"I still eat what I want, I'm still strong, and I'm still healthy. Your comments won't get me down."

It is not the first time Gigi has hit back after receiving criticism on her body. In September she admitted the "negativity" was getting to her a little, and explained that while she doesn't "have the same body type as the other models", she loves the world of fashion and is making the most of the industry which is "ready for a change".

Gigi works hard to maintain her slim and toned physique, with her trainer Rob Piela recently revealing that she exercises upwards of four times a week, following a mix of cardio and floor work to give a full body workout.