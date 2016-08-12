Cara Delevingne lands new beauty campaign for Rimmel London

Cara Delevingne has spent the last couple of years making her mark on the acting world, but she has proved she is still a modelling force to be reckoned with after being named as the new face of Rimmel London.

The Suicide Squad star, who celebrates her 24th birthday on Friday, is following in the footsteps of Kate Moss and Georgia May Jagger by fronting the campaign for the brand's new ScandalEyes Reloaded Mascara.

Cara Delevingne has been named as the new face of Rimmel London

Just by looking at the campaign images it's clear to see that Cara is the perfect choice for Rimmel. The model looks incredible as she pouts for the camera while wearing a patent coat and orange turtleneck, with a smoky eye that's topped off by lashings of the new mascara.

Just as we've come to expect from the innovative beauty brand, Rimmel's new mascara is set to transform our daily beauty routines thanks to its long-lasting, smudge-proof formula which can be removed simply with just warm water – a must-have for a busy model like Cara.

Cara has been kept particularly busy in recent weeks while promoting her new film Suicide Squad alongside her new BFF Margot Robbie. However she found time to start her 24th birthday celebrations early when her friend Suki Waterhouse hosted a surprise party at her house in London a week ago.

As well as Cara's sister Poppy Delevingne and friend Ed Sheeran, guests also included her Suicide Squad co-stars Karen Fukuhara and Margot Robbie, who arrived in the same "Skwad" print Chaos tracksuit she had been spotted out in the night before.

Guests sipped on Ciroc vodka and Tiki style cocktails from Mahiki, while London nightclub The Box provided the entertainment for a fun-filled house party.