Jessica Alba's natural beauty has seen her team up with Braun to work as its Global Beauty Brand Ambassador, fronting campaigns for the brand for the past two years. Now make-up artist and Braun beauty expert Natalie Eleni shows how to recreate Jessica's radiant glow and neutral make-up look from the campaign in an exclusive tutorial video.

Jessica recently opened up about her daily beauty routine in an exclusive chat with HELLO! Fashion – and it's something we can easily recreate at home. "In the morning I use light hydrating cream and a magic balm (from her Honest Beauty line) which is kind of a use-for-everything balm that I use on my lips and the crows feet of my eyes," Jessica confides. "I use a hydrating mist to wake my face up and a primer which plumps my face with hyaluronic acid and gives a little bit of reflection."

Jessica Alba is Global Beauty Brand Ambassador for Braun

The 35-year-old also tends to keep her make-up relatively pared back, explaining: "I use a tinted moisturiser that has an SPF and then I use a cream blush, a concealer and either a lip crayon or lip gloss on the lips and that's pretty much my day-to-day."

She adds: "I'll use a bronzer when I want that sort of sun kissed look. I'll use that in the hollows of my cheeks and on my neck and around my hairline."

Get a step-by-step guide of how to recreate Jessica Alba's flawless beauty looks in the video below.