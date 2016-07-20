6 products to help you survive summer in the city

We know that we’ve been praying for some sun for months, but now that it’s finally here it’s left us all feeling hot and bothered. The heat isn’t quite as pleasant when you’re not on holiday and by the time we’ve survived the sweaty hell that is the morning commute and sat in an office with failing air con for a few hours, serious action needs to be taken. Here are our favourite cooling products to help you make the most of the sunshine…

CLICK TO VIEW FULL GALLERY

a-city-heat-1z

What do you think?

These are the opinions of our visitors, not hellomagazine.com You are not allowed to post comments that are libellous or unlawful We reserve the right to remove comments that we consider off topic Please keep to the subject Please try to write without spelling errors. Before posting a message please check it is correct: comments with no mistakes are more likely to be published. Please do not publish messages written entirely in capital letters.




To send the comment, please type the text from the image below