So *this* is the secret to Gigi Hadid's killer abs

Gigi Hadid is known for her enviable physique that has seen her rise to fame as one of the most in demand models in the world, but she works hard to stay in shape. The 21-year-old has been training at New York's Gotham Gym for over two-and-a-half years, and now her trainer Rob Piela has revealed the routine that Gigi follows to get her impressive abs.

Speaking to Vogue.com, Rob revealed that Gigi is a "hard worker", who consistently works out upwards of four times a week, following a mix of cardio and floor work to give a full-body workout.

Gigi Hadid works out at Gotham Gym in New York

The model begins with a ten minute boxing warm-up before doing three sets of 40 ab crunches followed by another ten minutes of high-intensity boxing.

Gigi alternates cardio and floor work, moving back to the mat to do three sets of 40 bicycle crunches before rounding off with another ten minutes of high-intensity boxing, a 60 second plank and four sets of 25 leg raises to tone her lower abs.

good morning @gothamgym ⚡️⚡️

The model follows a gruelling workout routine at least four times a week

That's not all though; Gigi complements her workouts by enjoying a healthy, low sugar diet – although she has admitted she does love to indulge in a burger – and won the Celebrity Showdown episode of US MasterChef in January after wowing judge Gordon Ramsay with her "very special" beef burger.

"The first year I lived in New York I tried a different burger every week to find my favourite burger in New York," Gigi admitted on the show. "I always say, eat clean to stay fit, have a burger to stay sane."

Gigi follows a healthy diet but likes to indulge in burgers

GIGI'S WORKOUT ROUTINE

1. Boxing warm-up - 10 minutes

2. Crunches - 40 reps x 3 sets

3. High-intensity boxing - 10 minutes

4. Bicycle crunches - 40 reps x 3 sets

5. High-intensity boxing - 10 minutes

6. Plank - 60 seconds

7. Leg raises - 25 reps x 4 sets