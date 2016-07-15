Ever wonder how the Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton, always looks so fresh-faced and glowing? This new skincare brand could be the answer.

Votary is a new line of facial oils founded by Arabella Preston, the make-up artist who reportedly taught Kate how to do her own make-up ahead of her wedding to Prince William in April 2011.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her radiant glow

The luxury products use 100% natural ingredients, including a variety of seed oils and superfoods such as green tea, chia seeds and pomegranate, to create powerful formulas.

"If you're someone that cares about what you eat, of course it makes complete sense to care about what you put on your skin too," Arabella told Look.

Arabella recommends massaging a facial oil into skin for a couple of minutes every day to reduce wrinkles and boost circulation – a tip she may well have passed on to Kate ahead of her big day.

Arabella Preston has launched Votary, a line of facial oils

Kate often does her own make-up for events, and her beauty looks are easily attainable at home. A source close to the Duchess told HELLO! that the stylish royal is a fan of Urban Decay's NAKED eyeshadow palette for "enhancing eyes". She pairs the palette with Lancome's Artliner eyeliner and their Hypnôse mascara.

The Duchess has been experimenting more with her style in recent weeks, and is looking better than ever as a result. As well as trying out a number of new hairstyles, the Duchess has been seen in a number of fashion-forward outfits, including the stunning cream Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder dress she wore for a recent engagement.