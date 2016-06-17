How to get Khloe Kardashian's picture-perfect ponytail

The ponytail is so underrated. It tends to be considered the go-to hairstyle for 'getting stuff done' around the house, but they can actually dress an outfit up and change your look entirely.

So why not try a good old ponytail when you head out this Saturday night? To help you achieve the look flawlessly, a la Khloe Kardashian , we got some top tips from hair extension specialist Sarah McKenna from Vixen & Blush...

"Khloe's style is perfect for day-old hair," she said. "It is an elegant choice which combines a sporty ponytail with volume, resulting in an elegant alternative to a fussy updo. It's always super Instagrammable – especially if you have you have an ombre style like Khloe!

Khloe dazzled with her flawless ponytail

"I'm pretty sure Khloe has added some oomph with temporary clip-in hair extensions. It's such an easy addition and guarantees great volume."

Here's how to get the look:

1. Make sure you have a hair tie that is tight, but comfortable. An Invisibobble is a great option. This can be covered later with a strand of hair wrapped around and pinned.



2. Starting with day-old hair, spray your roots and mid-lengths with Kevin Murphy Fresh Hair or another dry shampoo. This will give you grip and instant volume. If you have straight silky hair you may want to encourage your hair to be more bushy (like Khloe’s) by bushing it lightly upwards from the ends with a soft bristle brush!





3. Brush your hair out thoroughly, making sure to work through the dry shampoo and remove and tangles from your hair. It's important to brush it in the direction of the ponytail, so tip your head upside down and brush up from the nape of your neck.



4. It's time to tease! Lifting a small section of hair from your halo section, backcomb the roots gently. Repeat in small sections giving you a nice root lift.



5. To guarantee that your ponytail has great volume, clip in a piece of hair extensions. It is best to choose a small weft of hair that you will find comfortable to wear and that matches your own hair colour (the ends). Clip in this piece in or just above where you are going to tie your hair with the hair tie.



6. Gather your hair into a ponytail, ensuring that your teased roots sit over the added weft of hair. Smooth out with a brush, but do so lightly on the top of your head where you teased it - so you don't undo your good work!



7. Secure the ponytail in place with a comfortable secure hair tie. Now take a small strand of your hair out of the rest of the ponytail and wrap it around the hair tie, securing it with a bobby pin.

