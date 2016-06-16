Urban Decay has caused a frenzy among beauty fans with this new palette

Mark your calendars beauty lovers, a new Urban Decay eyeshadow palette is set to be released in August, and it has already whipped fans into a frenzy. The all-new Moondust palette will be released as part of the brand's autumn/ winter collection on 4 August, and may well follow in the success of the Naked palettes, which have become a cult beauty buy.

Moondust is a far cry from the neutral tones and muted metallic that make up the Naked palettes though; think vibrant glitter-packed shadows in tones of cobalt, jade green and pink and you'll be on the right track.

The Urban Decay Moondust palette will be released in August

The news was announced on the Urban Decay Instagram feed earlier this week, and it quickly clocked up over 60,000 likes from fans who were eager to get their hand on the glitzy new products.

"Hey UDers, this is something you've been asking for. We're sending your glitter addiction into overdrive with our first-ever Moondust Eyeshadow palette coming with our Fall lineup!" the post was captioned.

Urban Decay are well known and loved worldwide for their collections, particularly their Naked eyeshadow palettes, with five million of the £38 palettes sold in 2014 alone.

Ruby Rose has been named the new face of the brand

The brand recently signed up Orange is the New Black star Ruby Rose as their celebrity ambassador, following in the footsteps of Gwen Stefani.

The OITNB star is no stranger to the beauty world, long before she shot to fame on the small screen she modelled for Maybelline New York in her native Australia, but this new campaign is a match made in beauty junkie heaven.

Urban Decay's founding partner Wende Zomnir told us that the brand fell in love with Ruby's "badass look and playful spirit" and believe that "she nails what it means to be feminine, dangerous and fun".



Ruby, who identifies as gender fluid and is an active spokeswoman for the LGBTQ community, says that the collaboration stemmed from a shared belief in "supporting individuality and personal self-expression- two values I hold very dear".