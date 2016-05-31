Face mists: your new deskside skincare essential

If you work in an office, you’ll know only too well how damaging the air-con can be for your skin. As it draws water and humidity from the air, it also strips your skin of its natural moisture, aggravating any pre-existing problems and leaving it dry, flaky and irritated.

In an attempt to prevent our skin from shrivelling up this summer, we’ve been road testing this season's “it” skincare product– face mists. Here are our favourites…

aa-face-mists-1z

