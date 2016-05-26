Instagram is going crazy over this Kim Kardashian lookalike

Many women attempt to recreate Kim Kardashian's signature contoured, glossy look.

But 24-year-old Jelena Peric from Croatia takes the biscuit. The professional make-up artist has built a huge fanbase – more than 70,000 Instagram followers – thanks to her resemblance to one of the world's most famous women.





With glossy brunette locks, picture-perfect contour and thick, fluttery lashes, Jelena is a deadringer for Kim.

And her fans are quick to point it out on her Instagram page, with many commenting on the similarities.

Jelena admits that she is flattered to be compared to the superstar, but that she doesn't attempt to mimic her look.





"I know that there's a lot of comparisons going on in here but that's not what's most important," she wrote on an Instagram photo.

"I'm flattered to be compared with someone like KK but on the other hand I would like to stay Jelena and nothing else."

Jelena has opened a YouTube account to give her fans tutorials and show them how to recreate her professional make-up looks.





Despite having only just launched the account, Jelena already has over 11,000 subscribers.

