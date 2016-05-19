Kristen Stewart is known for her bold fashion choices and she hasn't toned it down for the Cannes Film Festival. The actress attended the Personal Shopper premiere this week and totally rocked bright red eyeshadow.



Her smoky rouge eyes clashed perfectly with her new blonde hair, and Kristen, 26, wore a thigh skimming white mini dress with dramatic long sleeves. Finishing the look with a pair of black Louboutin heels, star of the film Kristen certainly made an impact.

Kristen Stewart showed off bright red eye shadow at Cannes

Bright coloured eye shadow is becoming a huge trend and, while it can be daunting wearing it for the first time, it can be the perfect way to make an outfit pop.



But it's not just Kristen: a whole host of celebrities have jumped on the trend, and it's easy to see why.

Other celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, also love the trend

Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong'o, Taylor Swift and Sarah Jessica Parker are among the A-listers who have brightened their eye make-up recently, using a variety of colours including red, purple, blue, green and even yellow!



If you want to brave the trend, it's important that you pick a shade that's right for your skin tone and eye colour. So, for example, if you have pale skin and blue eyes, you'd be best suited to a turquoise or seafoam coloured shadow.



And if you have darker skin, experiment with bright green or yellow – or really take a risk and combine the two!



Check out our gallery of celebs rocking the trend