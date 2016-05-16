Benefit just upped their brow game – you have to see their new products

Benefit Cosmetics have long been known for their ability to drastically transform eyebrows. And now, the beauty giant has upped their eyebrow game even further with a brand new collection.



The range consists of 13 new eyebrow products designed to solve any brown problems you might have. Seriously, there's something for everyone – take a look at the full list...

1. Gimme Brow, brow-volumising fibre gel, £18.50

2. Goof Proof Pencil, a super easy brow-filling and shaping pencil, £18.50



3. Precisely, My Brow Pencil, an ultra-fine brow-defining pencil, £18.50



4. Brow Zings, total taming and shaping kit, £24.50



5. BrowVo! Conditioning Primer, nutrient-rich primer for fuller-looking brows, £21.50



6. Ka-Brow!, cream-gel brow colour with brush, £18.50



7. 3D BrowTones, subtle brow-enhancing highlights, £18.50



8. Ready, Set, Brow!, 24hr invisible shaping and setting gel for brows, £18.50



9. High Brow, creamy brow highlighting pencil, £18.50



10. High Brow Glow, luminous brow highlighting pencil, £17.50



11. Grooming Tweezer & Brush, grooming tweezer and brush, £15.50



12. Angled Brow Brush & Spoolie, £15.50



13. All Purpose Sharpener, £4



The majority of the products come in six shades and the collection will launch on 24 June... Go, go, go!