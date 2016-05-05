Calvin Klein's Deep Euphoria has got a new face – and it's a beautiful one. Actress Margot Robbie has been announced as the latest addition to the fashion brand's family, and she'll star in promotional campaigns for the scent later this year.



Margot, 25, is clearly very brand loyal as she dazzled in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala this week. The Suicide Squad star wore a gorgeous white dress and accessorised with two simple gold cuffs. It comes as no surprise that the brand is looking forward to working with Margot, and we're equally as excited to see the print and TV ads, which will debut in August.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Margot Robbie dazzled in Calvin Klein at the Met Gala

Chief marketing officer Melisa Goldie said: "We are thrilled to work with Ms. Robbie on this exciting addition to the Calvin Klein fragrances portfolio. Her beauty and talent is an expression of the incredible legacy of women who have be captured in Calvin Klein campaigns over the years."

The new campaigns will debut later this year

Vincent Brunt, Calvin Klein Fragrances' senior vice president of global marketing believes Margot is someone women everywhere can relate to.

OUR ALL TIME FAVOURITE FRAGRANCES

He added that she "perfectly embodies the modern femininity of the empowered deep euphoria woman that we believe will resonate with women around the world."



Margot follows in the footsteps of beauties including Scarlett Johansson and Kate Moss, who have both featured in Calvin Klein campaigns previously.