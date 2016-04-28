For some crazy reason Kylie Jenner attempted a juice diet this week, despite having an amazing body. The 18-year-old lasted less than 24-hours before breaking – and, of course, documented the whole thing on Snapchat.



Just three juices into her new plan, Kylie was tempted to go for takeout and did just that with best friend Jordyn Woods. They were spotted leaving Calabasas restaurant Sugarfish laden with bags, following Kylie's frank confession to her followers.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Apr 26, 2016 at 6:59pm PDT

Kylie Jenner's juice cleanse didn't go to plan

She said: "I'm really not a quitter guys, but I think I might need sushi."



Quick to defend herself, Kylie added that she doesn't think juice cleanses are the healthiest way to get fit and lose weight – but praised those who manage to stick it out.



In another Snap, she said: "Oh my God, someone just tweeted me saying they're on day six of their 10 day cleanse. This is crazy, I could never!"

She caved and went to get sushi - and we don't blame her!

The day before, Kylie Snapped a picture of some juices with the caption: "Doing a juice cleanse with Jordyn tomorrow."



It's not the first time Kylie has documented a new diet on social media. In May 2015, after telling her fans she'd gained weight, the cosmetics entrepreneur revealed plans to go on a '28 day Teatox'.

GALLERY: THE KARDASHIAN/JENNER SISTERS THEN AND NOW

Writing on Instagram at the time, Kim Kardashian's youngest sibling said: "Got my @SkinnyMintCom such a great natural detox tea program for the summer, I need to get healthy again #DareToBeGorgeous #SummerCalling."



But, despite not even lasting a day, there's no denying Kylie's body is the subject of envy for many. She took to Instagram this week to show off her upcoming swimwear line, revealing her toned tummy.



She wrote: "Shooting Kendall&Kylie Swim for Topshop coming soooon."