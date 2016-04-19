These days we all know at least one person who champions a cruelty free and ethical lifestyle. But if you're not ready to take the jump into full veganism, try introducing these beauty products into your day-to-day routine.



And going vegan won't just benefit your conscience: the gentle ingredients used in ethical products, often including essential oils and plant-based ingredients, are much kinder to skin and can soothe irritation.



Louise Ingham, marketing manager for ethical beauty & aromatherapy at Holland & Barrett, says: "The UK Free From food market is set to grow by 50 per cent by 2019 and with 21 million people suffering with an allergy, beauty brands are catching on to this too.



"We've noticed a definite increase in the emergence of newer vegan beauty brands, such as Skincere, A'Kin and most recently introducing our Zoya Vegan Nail Range into stores. For anyone suffering with skin sensitivity or developing a growing interest in the ingredients within their beauty products, vegan ranges are definitely worth looking out for."



Skincere Soothing Day Cream, £24, Holland & Barrett

Contains rich antioxidants and botanical extract, including Monoi Tahitian oil and Shea butter. It helps to nourish and restore skin's softness, leaving a more visibly even toned and youthful complexion.



Weleda Almond Soothing Facial Oil, £15.95, Holland & Barrett

Use this product on its own to provide basic care for sensitive skin, or layer it under your moisturiser for an intensive treatment. Use overnight on particularly sensitive areas prone to wrinkles, such as eyelids and the neck.

Trilogy Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, £16.50, Holland & Barrett

A superfine, easily absorbed pure seed oil, this product can help to improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and wrinkles. The oil contains essential fatty acids (omegas 6 and 9) and vitamins which restore radiantly healthy skin.