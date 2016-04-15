If you consider beautifying yourself a chore then you need to board the Good Ship Benefit. The cosmetics giant has opened its boat doors to the public, who can climb aboard to for a whole host of treatments.



Docked in London's Victoria Embankment, the ship has five rooms to explore and will be there for five months.

Good Ship Benefit has docked in London for five months

Visit The Porefessional Vault, where a world of flawless skin awaits, or wander into the Pinkton Parlour for a coffee or a cocktail while admiring the views. Fulfil your every eyebrow need at the Brow Bar, or slip outside to the Hula Deck to chill out in a Tiki or cabana.



There's also a restaurant which provides a la carte dining for lunch or dinner from a menu inspired by San Francisco, or treat yourself to afternoon tea or bottomless Sunday brunch in the Brow Lounge.

You can relax with a cocktail, pick up a new product or have a treatment on board

This is not a quick stop; the Good Ship Benefit is the perfect destination for a day out with the girls, where you can relax and unwind while taking care of your menial but must-have beauty needs.



And you can leave the ship feeling as good on the inside and you'll look on the outside, as Benefit is encouraging visitors to donate to charities Look Good Feel Better, which helps women undergoing cancer treatment, and Refuge, for women and girls suffering from domestic violence.



If you donate via text while on board you'll be given a free Gimme Brow gel, worth £18.50. So there really is no excuse not to visit!



For more information, dates and how to get there, get over the official Good Ship Benefit website.